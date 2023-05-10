There is no further update on Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul‘s return from a left groin strain, coach Monty Williams said after the team’s practice Wednesday.

“Nothing’s changed,” Williams said. “He’s working out, but his status hasn’t changed.”

Paul was observed working on his mid-range and 3-point shot for over 15 minutes at the end of the Suns’ practice. He took pull-up shots inside the arc and ran around the 3-point line for set jump shots.

“You can see him on the floor working, but I’m sure that leads people to think, ‘OK, he’s doing this and should be here,’” Williams added. “I just don’t want to speculate on that based on the reports that are coming back to me, which would tell me that nothing’s changed as far as the things he’s doing.

“But he is doing more, for sure.”

Chris Paul has not played since the Suns’ 97-87 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals. He suffered the injury with about five minutes left in the third quarter, trying to box out Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for a rebound.

Paul walked gingerly off the floor while he was escorted by Suns personnel.

Chris Paul told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon after the team’s 118-102 loss in Game 5 Tuesday he is “trying to” play in Game 6 in Phoenix Thursday night.

Williams has had to rely on Cameron Payne and other depth options to fill in for Paul.

“As far as Chris’ effectiveness, we all know who that is,” Williams said. “Both ends of the floor, intangibles, leadership, a lot of things.”

Chris Paul was among the top-10 players in assists these playoffs before his injury. He has totaled 52 in seven games.

Outside of Paul, Williams said shooting guard Devin Booker, who injured his foot on a fastbreak play in the second quarter, and center Deandre Ayton (ribs) are “OK.”

Barring an unforeseen circumstance, they will play in Game 6 in Phoenix tomorrow night.

The Suns and Nuggets will start that game at 7 p.m. PT. It will be televised by ESPN.

Chris Paul is averaging 12.4 points on 41.8 percent shooting (32.1 percent from 3-point range) 7.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds this postseason.