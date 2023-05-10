Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Phoenix Suns were relatively even with the Denver Nuggets through the first half of Game 5, but ultimately succumbed to a team that looked hungrier. The Nuggets prevailed 118-102, and now have the Suns on the ropes with a 3-2 lead. Both teams now head back to Phoenix for a pivotal Game 6, with the Suns hoping to stave off elimination. In order to do so, they will need big games from Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, just like they had in the Suns two wins in this series. Although it is a possibility for the Suns to take Game 6 and win the series in Game 7, the betting odds would say otherwise.

As of right now, the Suns are +295 to win the series, and the Nuggets sit at -370. Despite the line heavily favoring the Nuggets, the Suns still have a great chance to win the matchup. If the Suns can take Game 6 at home, where they have both of their wins of the series, it will all come down to a pivotal Game 7. It will be anyone’s ball game in Game 7 given both teams being on the cusp of seeing their NBA Finals aspirations thwarted. With all of that being said, the Suns are still the better bet at +295. Here are three reasons why you must bet on Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns as big underdogs to win the series where they currently sit down 3-2.

Phoenix Suns are at home in Game 6

The Suns simply look like a different team in this series at home, lending to the fact they have secured both of their wins in Phoenix. Not only did Booker and Durant dominate at home, but role players like Landry Shamet and Jock Landale stepped up as well. With the chance to even the series at home, the Suns will take advantage of sleeping in their own beds and come out firing in Game 6. Booker will once again be a master of efficiency and lead the Suns in the scoring department, ultimately to a win. This will set up a series-defining Game 7.

With the Suns being on the road for Game 7, they will be at a disadvantage. However, home court plays less of a role in a Game 7 because of the magnitude of the game. Players will come ready to play and full of energy whether they are at home or on the road, and this suits perfectly for stars like Booker and Durant. With the Suns home in Game 6 and subsequently tying the series, their stars will show out in Game 7 and secure a series victory.

Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray struggles

Jamal Murray struggled to get it going in Game 5, and more of the same will continue for the rest of the series. In terms of the stars in this matchup, Murray is at the bottom of the totem pole with Booker, Durant, and Nikola Jokic. Out of all three, Murray has the most opportunity given the attention the other three demand. However, Murray is going to struggle with a chance to put the Suns away, displaying he is not ready to take that next step the Nuggets need him to.

In Game 5, Murray got into it with Landry Shamet, a proverbial role player. The biggest stars in the game do not concern themselves with players beneath them, but Murray succumbed to Shamet’s tough defense. Murray showed that his mindset can be penetrated pretty easily, and the Suns are going to continue to fluster him for the rest of this series. This will inevitably lead to a Nuggets collapse and the Suns winning the series.

Devin Booker leads the charge

In the two wins by the Suns, Booker shot 34/43 from the field. In Game 3, he had 47 points on 20/25 shooting, and followed up that performance by scoring 36 on 14/18. Those are two unheard of stat-lines, and Booker posted them in consecutive wins. Since these were the only two wins of the series for the Suns, Booker understands he needs to do immortal things for the Suns to advance. Fortunately for the Suns, Booker will take that into account by posting back-to-back incredible performances in Game 6 and Game 7.

It is almost a given that Booker shatters the efficiency charts in Game 6 when considering what else the Suns guard has done at home in the playoffs. After an incredible Game 6 performance, Booker will head into Game 7 with a Mamba mentality, knowing all too well that the season will be over with a loss. This will allow him to disregard the Suns being on the road, and it will inspire him to post an even greater performance in order to shock the Denver fans. With Devin Booker assuming his role as Superman, the Suns will beat the Nuggets, leaving the +295 line as a must bet.