Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul arrived for his team’s Game 2 of its Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets in style Monday night. Paul had on a dark sweater with the top of his chest exposed, which is a similar style to that of Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook in his team’s first-round series against the Suns.

Barkley definitely approved of Paul’s fit before Game 2.

“Oh, Chris Paul think he Russell Westbrook tonight,” Barkley said. “He gonna have a good game.”

The Nuggets took a 2-0 series lead Monday with a 97-87 victory in Denver. Paul finished with just 8 points on 4-of-10 shooting with 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

The Suns also lost their first game of their series against the Nuggets Saturday night, 125-107. Paul, who averaged 25.5 points when the Suns faced Denver in the 2021 Western Conference semifinals, had 11 points in the game on 5-of-11 shooting. He also had 5 assists.

Paul is expected to be a big part of Phoenix’s offensive gameplan against the Nuggets, who employ a drop pick-and-roll coverage at times when Paul has a two-man game with Suns center Deandre Ayton. Paul had just two points at halftime in Game 2 on 1-of-7 shooting. The Suns led 42-40 since they attempted 16 more shots than the Nuggets and played aggressive defense.

Denver guard Jamal Murray had just 4 points at halftime of Game 2 on 1-of-7 shooting. He had 34 points in Game 1 on 13-of-24 shooting with 9 assists and 5 rebounds.

The Suns have the fourth-best odds (+470) to win the Western Conference, according to FanDuel. The Nuggets are the favorites at +150.

The winner of the Suns-Nuggets series will face the winner of the second-round series between the Golden State Warriors, the defending NBA champions, and the Los Angeles Lakers.