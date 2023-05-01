Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Clippers saw yet another season cut short due to injuries to stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Speaking on his podcast, George believes the Clippers could have easily beaten the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs if not for the aforementioned injuries, via Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“This was very much a series I think we should have won and could have gotten past if we [were] healthy. Absolutely I believe we had everything to beat Phoenix. It’s frustrating especially as years go up, you look back at this shit and like damn another year – not necessarily wasted – but another year of not getting a chance to compete. To get to the finish line and not be able to compete is the hardest part of it all.”

Paul George hits the nail on the head, as it is yet another year where an injury derailed his season. He and Kawhi Leonard now head into their fourth offseason together on the Clippers, an era for the franchise that has to be looked upon as a disappointment so far.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Leonard has two NBA Championships under his belt, this year is another example of a career that has been defined by injuries for George. Ever since his gruesome broken leg he suffered while playing for Team USA during his Indiana Pacers tenure, George has been no stranger to missed time. For NBA fans, it is tough to see such a talented player consistently miss time because he simply can’t stay healthy.

Whether or not the Clippers could have beaten the Suns is a futile argument, as the series and season is now over for Los Angeles. Nonetheless, Paul George has to be struggling with another season derailed by injury.