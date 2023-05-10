Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Despite two dominant Nikola Jokic games on the road, the Nuggets simply did not provide their best player with the requisite help to get a win against the Phoenix Suns. As a result, the Nuggets entered Game 5 at home in sort of a must-win scenario, as they do not want to go down 3-2 heading back away from home against the likes of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. And at last, the Nuggets supporting cast finally came alive, en route to a dominant 118-102 victory over the Suns.

Even then, it was still Jokic who played a starring role in the Nuggets’ victory. Similar to what he has done all season long, The Joker stuffed the stat-sheet once again to such an incredible degree. In 38 minutes of action, Jokic dropped 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists, notching his 4th triple-double in this postseason alone.

As a result, Nikola Jokic made history in the process. He now has 10 playoff triple-doubles in his career, passing Wilt Chamberlain for most playoff triple-doubles for a center in NBA history, according to StatMuse.

As if it wasn’t already clear before, Jokic is the best passing center in NBA history; while some may claim that Arvydas Sabonis is more than deserving of that distinction as well, the Nuggets star’s playmaking numbers allow him to reach heights that no other player at his position throughout the course of NBA history has touched before.

To add even greater perspective to the greatness the Nuggets center has displayed thus far in this playoffs, he became just the first player in NBA history to tally 300+ points and 90+ assists through one’s first 10 playoff games.

Even with Devin Booker’s best efforts, it sure looks like Nikola Jokic is the best player in the Nuggets-Suns series. And that is no mean feat, given the top-shelf talent level of Booker and Kevin Durant. The Suns simply have no answers for Jokic, as the Nuggets big man has always been one step ahead of their defense. He has routinely made Deandre Ayton and Jock Landale look like they’re playing a different sport entirely.

The Nuggets will need more of this from the two-time MVP as they try to close out the series at Phoenix on Thursday night.