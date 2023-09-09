The Phoenix Suns on Thursday unveiled their core and association edition courts for the 2023-24 season. Via Suns on X:

Our new home floor ☄️ The 2023-24 Phoenix Suns Core Court! pic.twitter.com/yB9nEnNjI0 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 8, 2023

Making a statement in the desert 🏜️ The 2023-24 Phoenix Suns Statement Edition Court! pic.twitter.com/SfR87ImJe0 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 8, 2023

The Suns, who unveiled new Icon and Association Edition uniforms this past month, will have a core court that has purple inside the free-throw line and outside of the out-of-bounds lines. There is also a black strip along the baseline with text that reads, “Phoenix Suns.”

Phoenix may have a new court along with its yet-to-be-released City Edition uniforms. A leak appeared earlier this week of the jerseys.

The Suns will only change their court slightly when they modify their logo to their “PHX” text featured on their Statement Edition court, which goes along with their returning Statement uniforms from the 2022-23 season.

You can see Phoenix's new court in NBA 2K24, which was released Friday.

The Suns have very high expectations this season. They traded for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to pair with superstar duo Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Phoenix also fired former coach Monty Williams and hired former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel, who won an NBA championship in 2020. Vogel's coaching staff with the Suns includes their returning associate head coach, Kevin Young, and former two-time champion and NBA coach David Fizdale, among others.

The Suns also upgraded their bench, which was viewed as a poor part of their team in their 2023 playoff run. Phoenix's depth includes former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Eric Gordon, capable 3-point shooter Yuta Watanabe and rising star forward Keita Bates-Diop, among others.

Bates-Diop could be in contention with returning wing Josh Okogie for the team's fifth starting spot next to Beal, Booker, Durant and starting center Deandre Ayton.

Fans will get to see one of the Suns' new courts in their opening preseason game at Footprint Center Tuesday, Oct. 10 against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets. The Suns' first regular-season game at home is Oct. 28 against the Utah Jazz.