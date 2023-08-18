Like the rest of the NBA world, Damian Lillard is excited to see what Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker can do as they pair up on the Phoenix Suns to form the NBA's new Big 3.

Of course there are high expectations on the three, with anything but a championship going to be considered a failure of epic proportions. However, Lillard is more than confident that KD, Beal and Book can make it work.

And for those doubting whether the Suns trio will be able to thrive alongside each other given how much they need the ball on their hands–particularly Beal and Booker–Lillard highlighted that he does see them clicking well given the talent that they possess.

“That's definitely a Big 3. Brad Beal, Book, KD. I mean, that's a monster three. I think it will be fun to watch. They'll win a lot of games and the goal is to win. As players of their level, it just has to click. They've got to connect. It wouldn't surprise me if they did click, but that's the most important thing is being able to click out there and to be able to work together towards winning,” Lillard said during his Formula Zero camp at The PHHacility in Phoenix, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

“It'll be fun to watch. For me as a fan of basketball and the NBA, and for fans out there, I'm sure it's extremely exciting for them.”

Damian Lillard is certainly not wrong with his assessment. Sure, the concerns about whether ball-dominant players can fit alongside each other are legitimate, and fans will continue to worry about that until they actually see them play. Nonetheless, there is also no denying that the three seem ready to buy in to their partnership, which bodes well for Phoenix.

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker have not wasted time this offseason developing their chemistry, as they have been seen working out multiple times.

Hopefully, as Lillard said, the three will be able to win plenty of games together.

"It's definitely a Big 3." Damian Lillard on Phoenix Suns trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Said as a fan, he's looking forward to watching them. #Suns pic.twitter.com/XSYzW0Ch6s — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) August 18, 2023

Suns trade for Bradley Beal

The Suns acquired Beal from the Washington Wizards in a trade that saw them send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second round picks and pick swaps to the nation's capital in exchange.

It was quite the blockbuster move, signifying Matt Ishbia's intention to field a title contender year in and year out. There were massive expectations on Phoenix after they traded for KD midway through the 2022-23 season, but after another playoff disappointment, the new team owner just isn't having it.

And now this offseason, he brought in another reinforcement in Beal to make the Suns as championship favorites for 2023-24.

“We are going to win at everything we do. I don't believe you accomplish anything by being average. That's not who I am,” Ishbia said on the Suns' trade for Beal.

Losing Paul, who is now with the Golden State Warriors after Washington sent him there in another trade, can be catastrophic for the Suns as they are now left without a true playmaker. Instead, they have three incredible scorers who need to figure out how they can feed off each other and make everyone better.

For now, it's a matter of wait-and-see to determine whether or not the Suns made the right move of trading for Beal.

Damian Lillard's future in question

While Lillard has every reason to be excited about watching the Suns and their new Big 3, he will have to worry first about his future in the NBA. He demanded a trade away from the Portland trail Blazers early in the offseason, but until now, there is still not much progress when it comes to his request.

Lillard wants to build a Big 3 as well, but not with the Suns but rather with the Miami Heat where he can pair up alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The problem is the Blazers have been firm on their massive asking price for Dame Time, and they won't budge on the package from the Heat centered around Tyler Herro.

According to the latest updates on the situation, the Blazers reportedly continue to give the Vice City franchise cold shoulders, with Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald sharing that “Portland was still showing no interest in doing a deal with Heat.”

If Lillard will be able to join the Heat, the team will certainly have a core that can rival that of the Suns. However, until Portland and Miami work on a deal, that dream partnership will remain as what it is today: a dream.