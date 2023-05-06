Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Phoenix Suns might’ve grabbed a crucial win in Game 3 Friday against the Denver Nuggets, but it was certainly not because of Deandre Ayton. The big man had a brutal night with just four points and showed his frustration both during and after the contest.

Since Kevin Durant and Devin Booker carried the entire load, criticism came Ayton’s way. His backup, Jock Landale, was asked about all the Ayton hate Saturday and didn’t hold back on his true feelings.

Via Gerard Bourguet:

“Look, its tough for me to sit back and listen to all the slander that’s thrown at DA. People are making him out to be some selfish individual like he’s playing terrible all the time and hurting the Phoenix Suns but it’s Deandre Ayton. He’d had 30 and 20 games regular for a month at a time for us this season. He’s held down some big-time areas of games for us and you know, I’m just kind of sick of everyone shitting on him non-stop.”

Landale also went on to discuss how Ayton offered him words of encouragement even though Monty Williams benched him late in Game 3. As Landale mentioned, the media and social media as well for that matter are always going to highlight the negatives. Ayton was pouting at one point and everyone bashed him for it.

Regardless of what everyone may think, Landale knows that Deandre Ayton is a great teammate and an important player for this franchise. That being said, the former first overall pick must bounce back and make his present felt down low in Game 4 if the Suns are going to even up this series because after all, KD and Book can’t do it all alone every night.