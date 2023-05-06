What is going on with Deandre Ayton? The Phoenix Suns star is struggling to make a profound impact in their series against the Denver Nuggets. He’s been a neutral contributor AT BEST, and a net negative at worst. It all culminated in Ayton being benched in favor of Jock Landale. The decision ended up being the right call, with the Suns taking Game 3 and avoiding a 0-3 deficit.
However, Ayton is seemingly displeased by Monty Williams’ decision to bench him. The Suns star was clearly frustrated, ignoring Chris Paul’s high-five attempts and avoiding the media after the game. NBA Twitter was quick to roast Ayton for his reaction to getting benched.
The Suns came into Game 3 down 0-2 in the series. Chris Paul’s absence added more problems for Phoenix against the fierce Denver offense. They badly needed Ayton to show up and help carry the scoring load on offense. However, Ayton scored just four points on 2-of-9 shooting, including some bad misses that got him roasted.
It’s been a terrible series for DeAndre Ayton so far. His matchup with Nikola Jokic was viewed as the potential difference between a Suns win and another early playoff exit. So far, Jokic is not only winning the matchup; he’s completely outplaying Ayton. The two-time MVP is getting everything he wants on offense against the former first overall pick. Meanwhile, Ayton is struggling to make a positive impact on either end of the court.
Ayton is a young player, and the frustration is clearly setting in for the Suns star. It’s important for Ayton to keep his head in the game and focus on what he can do to help his team.