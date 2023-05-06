Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

What is going on with Deandre Ayton? The Phoenix Suns star is struggling to make a profound impact in their series against the Denver Nuggets. He’s been a neutral contributor AT BEST, and a net negative at worst. It all culminated in Ayton being benched in favor of Jock Landale. The decision ended up being the right call, with the Suns taking Game 3 and avoiding a 0-3 deficit.

However, Ayton is seemingly displeased by Monty Williams’ decision to bench him. The Suns star was clearly frustrated, ignoring Chris Paul’s high-five attempts and avoiding the media after the game. NBA Twitter was quick to roast Ayton for his reaction to getting benched.

How are you mad for being big for nothing — (GOD) DARRYL (@DvrrylHvrris) May 6, 2023

Ayton you have not been playing good really looks like you don’t wanna be out there fr and Landale gave y’all a spark gotta keep him in🤷🏽‍♂️ — BRÖZAY (@stays0lidzay) May 6, 2023

The Suns came into Game 3 down 0-2 in the series. Chris Paul’s absence added more problems for Phoenix against the fierce Denver offense. They badly needed Ayton to show up and help carry the scoring load on offense. However, Ayton scored just four points on 2-of-9 shooting, including some bad misses that got him roasted.

Monty Williams benched Deandre Ayton after he failed to finish a layup over Jamal Murray. pic.twitter.com/233OXbl7XF — Khiz (@KhizHoop) May 6, 2023

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker : we need some help Deandre Ayton ; pic.twitter.com/8gNLfvFHm0 — Rah☔️ (@DontHateRah) May 6, 2023

I’ve never seen a more sorry big than DeAndre Ayton — ‏ً (@FanMahome) May 6, 2023

It’s been a terrible series for DeAndre Ayton so far. His matchup with Nikola Jokic was viewed as the potential difference between a Suns win and another early playoff exit. So far, Jokic is not only winning the matchup; he’s completely outplaying Ayton. The two-time MVP is getting everything he wants on offense against the former first overall pick. Meanwhile, Ayton is struggling to make a positive impact on either end of the court.

Ayton is a young player, and the frustration is clearly setting in for the Suns star. It’s important for Ayton to keep his head in the game and focus on what he can do to help his team.