Deandre Ayton gave Phoenix Suns fans quite the scare when he injured his knee late in Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like it’s anything serious.

Ayton was seen grabbing his right knee late in the fourth quarter of the eventual 128-119 loss for the Suns. He tried to battle for a loose ball against Domantas Sabonis, but he hurt his knee instead. It sparked a lot of concerns from fans, though the big man was fortunately able to finish the contest.

Speaking to reporters postgame, Ayton played down the severity of the injury and hinted it shouldn’t be a big concern moving forward. He noted that he scraped his knee up, but it should be fine. However, he did surprise himself as he battled for the ball, noting that he “ain’t dove on the floor since college,” per Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

It is certainly a positive development for the Suns, especially since they cannot afford to lose another key starter.

Kevin Durant remains sidelined for the Suns after injuring his ankle during his pregame warmup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant is expected to be out for the next two weeks, and his return depends on how well he responds to treatment.

With that said, the last thing the Suns need is losing another frontcourt player. Luckily for the team, it looks like they dodged a bullet on the Deandre Ayton injury front. Here’s to hoping Ayton will be able to stay healthy as Phoenix awaits KD’s return.