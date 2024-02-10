Former Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is being quoted by The Athletic senior writer Jason Quick for similar issues to his Suns run. More:

Deandre Ayton is the epitome of a hypocrite.

Ayton was shipped to Portland, where he said he desired to be, and is still struggling with employee concerns of his heart and desire to win basketball games.

Ayton is averaging just 13.8 points — well below his average of 16.7 for his career and 18.0 with the Suns in 2022-23. He is also playing with a team that is guard-dominant and not running through him on offense.

“Although his play has spiked for the better in the past month, his first months in Portland were defined by tardiness and tantrums, according to team sources,” wrote The Athletic's Jason Quick.

Quick's story did not specifically mention a game he missed because of ice at his house, although each one of his teammates were able to make the game despite the weather conditions.

Ayton is a child. He built arguments with coach Monty Williams and teammates, yet he seemed to be open to walking out of Arizona, a home state since he moved from The Bahamas, even though coach Frank Vogel stated publicly in the media his intention to make Ayton a restored All-Star talent.

“I thank them for handling it the way they handled it, and just accommodating to my wishes,” Ayton said.

What wishes, Deandre? The one where a coach asked you to be more of a force, and you decided to go somewhere else to be “DominAyton?”

Ayton is averaging slightly better numbers than Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, who has been praised as a teammate, which Ayton was not. Nurkic is averaging 12.0 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 51.8 percent.

The Suns are 31-21 and rising in the West standings while Ayton and Portland are 14th in the conference.