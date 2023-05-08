Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker is playing at the top of his game in these playoffs. He has yet to score less than 26 points in any of the Suns’ playoff games and is fresh off of a 36-point, 12-assist performance in Phoenix’s Game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

With his masterful scoring performance on Sunday, Booker accomplished an insane scoring stat that not even Kevin Durant has done. He became the first player in league history to score more than 300 points on 70% true shooting in the first nine games of the postseason, per a tweet from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Devin Booker, 26, is in his eighth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Suns franchise. He averaged 27.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.3 blocks, 2.7 turnovers, and 3.0 personal fouls per game across 53 appearances this season (all starts).

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The former Kentucky star shot the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Booker’s 49.4% field-goal percentage was the highest of his entire pro career.

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and the Suns have a pivotal Game 5 ahead of them on Tuesday night. If they can beat Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the Nuggets in Denver, they will be up 3-2 in the series and have all of the momentum. But if they don’t, the Suns will be facing elimination for the first time in these playoffs. So here’s to hoping that Booker can put together another scoring masterclass on Tuesday and lead the Suns to a huge victory in Game 5.