Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The Phoenix Suns host Game 4 of the series against the Denver Nuggets Sunday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Suns prediction and pick.

The Nuggets are the top team in the West and are the favorite to represent the West in the NBA Finals. That is unless the Suns have something to say about it. The Nuggets took down the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in round one and went up 2-0 quickly against the Suns in the semis. Devin Booker and the Suns bounced back at home in the desert and won a crucial Game 3. Now for Game 4, the Nuggets look to get back in the win column for a chance to move on to the next round at home for Game 5.

Booker scored 47 points in the absence of Chris Paul. CP3 is dealing with a groin injury and his status is still up in the air for tomorrow night’s action. Booker and Kevin Durant is plenty to get the job done. If those two continue to score at a high level, then there is nothing the Nuggets can do. However, if the Suns want to keep up with this high-powered Nuggets squad, then both Book and KD need to ball out.

Here are the Nuggets-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Nuggets-Suns Odds

Denver Nuggets: +2.5 (-108)

Phoenix Suns: -2.5 (-112)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT App

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:00 ET/ 5:00 PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

A horrible second quarter is to blame for the loss in Game 3. If the Nuggets would have scored more than just 21 points that quarter, then they would have been in a much better spot to finish. They did bounce back, however, with a 36-point third quarter and retook the lead heading into the 4th. A back and fourth 4th quarter favored the Suns as Booker had another career night. Based on what we have seen so far in this postseason, if the Nuggets play well for all four quarters then they will have a big enough lead to win this game.

Nikola Jokic is coming off a huge game. When isn’t he? The Joker scored 30 points and finished with 17 rebounds and 17 assists. He played 42 minutes and seems to be a part of every single offensive possession. Jamal Murray scored 32 points but shot only 1-6 from deep. Michael Porter Jr. ended with 21 and shot 6-10 from deep. If Murray and Porter Jr. are hitting from deep then the Suns will continue to struggle on the defensive end of the floor.

Aaron Gordon ended with just nine points off 3-13 shooting. He didn’t have his best game but a bounceback game is in order for him in this one.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns desperately need DeAndre Ayton to pick up his play. Ayton finished with four points and nine rebounds in 26 minutes last game. He isn’t getting the minutes because he isn’t producing at the level they hoped he would. With CP3 likely out again, they need Ayton to step up and be their third option. He has a task of trying to defend the two-time MVP but he isn’t making it hard on Jokic at all. Jokic is able to do whatever he wants and it shows that Ayton can’t stop it. If that can somehow change, then man can the Suns be dangerous.

Like Kevin Durant said after the game last night, he doesn’t expect Booker to go 20-25 from the floor every night. Booker has the ability to score like the best of them and he really allows Durant to get the shots he wants. Booker is forcing a double and then that leaves the former MVP wide open quite a bit. KD managed to finish with 39 points as well and also dished out eight assists. Booker ended with nine assists himself so it’s showing in the stats that they are still passing it well without their star point guard.

Final Nuggets-Suns Prediction & Pick

Game 4 will come down to just who wants it more. Both squads have a ton of talent and it should go back and fourth once again. Take the Nuggets to cover 2.5 points on the road here.

Final Nuggets-Suns Prediction & Pick: Nuggets +2.5 (-108)