The Los Angeles Chargers have pulled the plug on their scheduled joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, a move rooted in mounting injury concerns for Jim Harbaugh’s squad. The two teams had planned to face off on Wednesday, giving both sides a chance to work competitively before the regular season. But Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed after his team’s preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys that Harbaugh decided the risk outweighed the reward.

“Unfortunately, we’ll have to cancel that practice with the Chargers,” McVay said. “I think they’re a little banged up. Talked to Coach Harbaugh. Bummer that we weren’t able to get that done, but I totally understand, and we’ll figure out a way to get great work against ourselves.”

The Chargers’ health issues are significant. Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater is out for the season after tearing his patellar tendon during practice. The injury came just weeks after Los Angeles signed him to a four-year, $114 million extension, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

Running back Najee Harris has also been sidelined since suffering an eye injury in a Fourth of July fireworks accident, leaving his Week 1 status uncertain. Cornerback Donte Jackson and offensive lineman Branson Taylor both limped off the field during recent practices, further thinning the roster.

The Chargers have had a longer offseason than the Rams

Article Continues Below

With the Chargers opening training camp earlier than most teams and playing an extra preseason game because of their Hall of Fame Game appearance, Harbaugh appears to be prioritizing recovery time over additional contact work.

For the Rams, the cancellation is a lost opportunity. McVay values joint practices as a way to prepare for the regular season, and the matchup with the Chargers would have offered valuable competition. Still, he acknowledged the situation and said his team would shift focus to in-house sessions.

The Chargers will now continue their preseason slate with a matchup against the New Orleans Saints, while the Rams will work internally to fine-tune their preparations. For both teams, the decision underscores a key preseason reality. Keeping players healthy often trumps even the best-laid plans.