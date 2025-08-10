The New York Jets got the preseason started on the right foot Saturday, when they defeated the Green Bay Packers. Jets quarterback Justin Fields ran for a touchdown in the first quarter, to set the stage for the rest of the game. Following the contest, Jets coach Aaron Glenn complimented his play caller.

“I’ve told you guys this, and I’ll tell him this, he’s going to get criticized for every little thing, and the good thing about him is he is so mature, and we talk about this on a consistent basis — he doesn’t care,” Glenn said, per NBC Sports. “The only thing that we care about is how is he operating and is he getting better, and we see that in house. We love where he’s at right now. Does he have a way to go? Absolutely he does. Is he going to continue to work? Absolutely he will, because that’s just who he is. We know exactly where he’s at, we know exactly where he’s going, and we’re going to continue to work our ass off until we get there.”

Fields has had some struggles in training camp. He injured his foot, and also appeared to be having a hard time connecting with his receivers at times. Jets fans have to be hopeful after seeing his performance on Saturday night.

The Jets won on Saturday, 30-10. New York also scored a defensive touchdown in the game. Fields finished his night completing 3 passes on 4 attempts, for 42 yards.

Justin Fields is getting a second chance with the Jets

Fields carries a lot of pressure on his shoulders this season. He is the latest quarterback tasked with trying to take the Jets back to the playoffs. It's been 15 years since New York made the postseason, and several play callers including Aaron Rodgers couldn't get them back there.

Fields is getting a second chance with New York to start for a franchise. He previously started with the Chicago Bears, but couldn't find success there. In 2024, Fields played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he started a few games, he was relegated to a reserve role when Pittsburgh had Russell Wilson available.

While Pittsburgh wanted to sign Fields to a free-agent deal this past offseason, he chose instead to go to New York. Fields was adamant about going to a team that would give him a chance to be a starter. He now has that chance. Time will tell if he can lead the Jets back to glory.

New York continues their preseason schedule on August 16, against the New York Giants.