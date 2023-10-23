Phoenix Suns guards Bradley Beal and Devin Booker “should be good to go” for Opening Night on the road against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday, coach Frank Vogel said after Sunday's practice.

Beal and Booker did not play in Monday's final preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Booker has a sore toe and Beal has dealt with back tightness.

Vogel told ClutchPoints Beal had back soreness the morning the Suns were set to play the Lakers and did not talk about how long Beal has dealt with it. He also did not elaborate on Booker's injury.

“Just sore toe,” Vogel said.

“That's all we got.”

Vogel, Suns forward Kevin Durant and center Jusuf Nurkic previewed the Suns' season Sunday. You can watch interviews at @TrevorMBooth on X.

Booker is the Suns' franchise player. He averaged a franchise-best 27.8 points per game last season, the most of any Suns player in a single season regardless of games played.

Booker's superteam he desired is here. Beal and Durant have each averaged 30 points in their respective careers. Booker, who is 26 years old, is on track.

The Suns are expected to win their first-ever championship by their front office. Majority owner Mat Ishbia said he believes his team is the best in the league.

“But we've got to play it out,” Ishbia said.

Durant and Booker are two of the top-10 players in the NBA by several analysts. Booker in the 2022-23 playoffs led all players in points per game (33.7) and became the first player since Michael Jordan to have at least 295 points through the first eight games of a postseason run.

Durant, who is 35 years old, in 2022-23 became the first player in NBA history to shoot at least 55 percent from the field, 40 percent from the 3-point line and 90 percent from the free-throw line regardless of games played.

Those three will compete with the Denver Nuggets, who won the 2022-23 championship and defeated the Suns in the Western Conference semifinals, to try and win a title.