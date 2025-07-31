The Los Angeles Rams have stayed clear from the injury list since the massive pileup of 2022. Their NFL Training Camp sessions, however, have seen notable ailments under Sean McVay.

Although he offered some “fortunate” news Thursday on key injuries. Which McVay shared via team reporter Stu Jackson.

“Per Sean McVay, S Kam Curl will be week-to-week after having his ankle stepped on during Tuesday's practice. McVay said they were fortunate the outcome wasn't worse,” Jackson posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Curl isn't the only key defender dealing with an ailment. Jackson included another DB mentioned by McVay.

“McVay also said CB Emmanuel Forbes tweaked his hamstring, and it will ‘probably a week or two' for him,” Jackson added.

Sean McVay shares 1 more big health update involving Rams

Forbes is a notable defender going down early. The Rams only received two games from him last season. But that came following his stunning late season release by the Washington Commanders. He now gets a full season with the L.A. defense.

But Forbes isn't the only major health update along with Curl. McVay included one more promising update but on the offensive side of the ball.

“Sean McVay also said he has seen the progress he's wanted to with OL Alaric Jackson (blood clots) so far,” Jackson shared.

Jackson started dealing with the health scare in June. He previously signed a three-year, $57 million deal in February. Which included earning $35 million. He established himself as the left tackle fixture post Andrew Whitworth, who retired following Super Bowl LVI.

Los Angeles and general manager Les Snead delivered one precautionary move. The franchise signed veteran D.J. Humphries as left tackle assurance should Jackson not become available. Humphries is winning over the Rams with his leadership and pass blocking prowess.

Jackson dealt with blood clots before. During the '22 season when the Rams received a litany of injuries.