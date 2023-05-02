Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are well aware of the harsh reality they are facing after the Phoenix Suns fell to a 2-0 hole in their NBA Playoffs series against the Denver Nuggets.

Speaking to reporters after Monday’s 97-87 loss to the Nuggets, Durant highlighted that they can’t be satisfied with just an improved showing in the playoffs. Denver handed Phoenix a 125-107 beating in Game 1, but the Suns had a more inspired showing in Game 2 and actually led for the most part before Chris Paul’s injury and a fourth-quarter surge from the Nuggets saw them lose their lead.

While there are definitely positives to take away from their performance, KD pointed out that they still lost. Now, their focus should simply be figuring out how to win.

“There are no moral victories around this time. Just gotta watch film, see how we can get better for Game 3 and protect our home floor,” Durant said Monday, via Hoops Hype.

For his part, Devin Booker couldn’t help but criticize the Suns’ offense that he leads. The Nuggets were only able to score 97 points in their second meeting, but Phoenix still ended up losing. As Booker noted, it would have been an easy win for them any other day, but it wasn’t.

“Ninety-seven points total? Usually, that’s a win for us if we can get our offense going,” Booker explained.

There’s no doubt that the Suns have the talent to beat the Nuggets, but it just seems they can’t execute come game time. It surely doesn’t help that they are unable to slow down Nikola Jokic at all, with the Serbian big man just doing anything he wants to punish Phoenix.

As the series shifts to Arizona, hopes are high that the Suns can finally take a win. Besides, if they don’t, the series will basically be over.