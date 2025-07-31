The New York Yankees could look like a different team following Thursday’s MLB trade deadline, but they might still have to figure out how to utilize who they already have at their disposal.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently said that the team has not discussed how they plan to integrate starter Luis Gil once he returns from injury, or if his emergence could push an arm such as righty Cam Schlittler towards a less defined role.

“Aaron Boone said the Yankees have yet to discuss what the team's rotation will look like following Luis Gil's return, or whether someone like Cam Schlittler would be a fit in the bullpen,” Gary Phillips of the Daily News tweeted.

Gil has missed the entirety of 2025 due to a right lat strain that he suffered during spring training. He will make his 2025 debut on Sunday against the Miami Marlins.

The 27-year-old was the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year. Across 151.2 innings, Gil tallied 171 strikeouts and posted a 3.50 ERA. According to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 86th percentile in terms of xBA and the 77th percentile in K%.

While it is not known how Gil will look once he is healthy, the righty has proven he can contribute regular innings and be a key part of a championship caliber club.

The same can not be said of Schlittler. The 24-year-old has shown promise, but has not been effective over a long stretch of time. Across 14.2 innings this season, he has recorded a 4.91 ERA and struck out 15 batters in the process.

New York’s rotation remains in flux with the trade deadline just hours away. They could look to add a starter. But, it is also possible that general manager Brian Cashman and the rest of the front office will decide that they already have enough to compete for a World Series title.

Along with Gil, starter Ryan Yarbrough should be able to return at some point this season. It is not known if this will impact how New York attacks the deadline.