Months after Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker called his shot in the Summer Olympics, NBA general managers shared their honest thoughts about the top shooting guard in the league. 33% of the total votes went to Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards, with Booker getting only 23% of the vote. This comes as a surprise, considering Booker had 63% of the votes the year prior.



Last season, Booker put up 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. His production on a stacked Suns team resulted in an All-NBA selection for the former Kentucky guard. Although the first-round sweep by the Timberwolves didn't help, it shouldn't take away from Booker's production. The Suns were riddled with injuries, as they played the first 23 games of the regular season without all three on the court simultaneously.

Regardless of the rankings, even Edwards acknowledged how impressed he was with Booker during the Olympic run. Booker's ability to play his role to near perfection helped Team USA secure another Gold Medal. Playing tough defense, hitting open threes, and being a momentum shift was what sealed the deal. Although Booker enjoyed himself in Paris, the NBA season resumed almost two months later.

How do Suns' Devin Booker and Anthony Edwards match up?

Funny enough, Booker had Edwards's number in the regular season. He has an 11-1 record through 12 games. Also, Booker averages more in every category besides rebounds, steals, and blocks. Edwards is more of a defensive presence than Booker, using his athleticism to beat defenders to spots, and cut off driving lanes. His 6'9 wingspan helps him guard bigger guards and forwards.

On the flip side, Booker's defense has progressed year by year. In the Olympics was the first instance of the Suns guard being a true lockdown. While the athletes are different overseas than in the United States, defending at a high level can translate to whoever someone plays.

Offensively, this is where the two stars differ. Both are excellent scorers but have an interesting way of doing it. Edwards uses his athleticism and ball-handling to get to the rim at ease. He's also been a solid catch-and-shoot player as well. Furthermore, he averaged 6.4 free throws per game, one more free throw than the previous season. The blend has led to viral dunks, among other things.

For Booker, his offensive game isn't as flashy as Edwards but is more fundamentally sound. His unique blend of utilizing the pick-and-roll, along with the mid-range shot is extremely effective. Booker's touch with the ball has helped him develop a nice interior presence too. He may not dunk on everyone like Edwards but using both hands and angling shots is just as effective.

Can Devin Booker overtake Anthony Edwards as the top shooting guard?

A new system will do wonders for Booker. While Frank Vogel was a solid head coach, he didn't implement a steady offensive system. As a result, Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal took turns running the floor. It wasn't bad by any means but it limited the offensive skill sets of all of those players. With the Suns signing Tyus Jones, the offense can now run through a traditional point guard. Someone who can let Booker score at will and not have to focus solely on facilitating.

Because of this, the Suns can limit turnovers, something that they've worked on since the start of training camp. Booker should have the ball in his hands but shouldn't have to create his offense 100% of the time. Having Beal and Durant to play off should help immensely. Even in Phoenix's first preseason game, there was tons of off-ball movement, and short rolls to the basket by Booker.

Statistically, it may not be in Booker's favor as Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was recently traded to the New York Knicks. It'll force Edwards to take more of an offensive weight but might dip his percentages. Both teams' records should be significantly different from the previous season. Minnesota ended as the No. 3 seed while Phoenix fell to the No. 6. seed.

Beal believed that the Suns could've been the No. 1 seed had injuries not stepped in the way. While it's uncertain what seed Phoenix could obtain, they certainly seem more promising. The last time Booker had a true point guard was with Chris Paul and they secured the No. 2 and No. 1 seed within Paul's first two seasons. Booker had some of his most efficient seasons with Paul dictating the offense.

It's unknown if Booker will overtake Edwards in the eyes of NBA GMs. If there is an opportunity for that to happen though, it's this season.