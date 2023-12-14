Suns star Devin Booker showed his appreciation for Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson after the team's loss to the Nets.

A lot of eyes were on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday as they debuted their new big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, but instead the story of the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets was Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson coming back to Phoenix and getting a win against their old team. Devin Booker got real on what it was like going up against Bridges and Johnson in the 116-112 loss to the Nets.

“It was just like practice, honestly,” Devin Booker said, via Trevor Booth of ClutchPoints. “Everybody knows they're high-character, and they left their mark on this organization.”

Booker went on to say that he still watches the pair with League Pass, according to Booth.

Both Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson were a part of the trade that sent Kevin Durant from the Nets to the Suns last season. While the trade was the final nail in the coffin to the Nets' superteam, Brooklyn has to be happy about the returns since then. They have a foundation to build around. The win on the road against the Suns was a statement.

While the Suns now hope their superteam takes them to new heights and can win an NBA championship, Booker clearly still has a great appreciation for what Bridges and Johnson did for the Suns.

The Suns fell to 13-11 with the loss to the Nets. They will try to bounce back and gel more with the big three healthy against the New York Knicks at home on Friday.