By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Devin Booker is the biggest reason why the Phoenix Suns were able to beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, but he emphasized he shouldn’t be given the credit alone.

The Suns erased a massive 24-point deficit in the third quarter to turn things around and win 118-114, and as Booker said, he couldn’t have saved the team on his own.

“To be down 24 and comeback and win, it takes a whole collective group,” Booker shared. The Suns star mentioned Chris Paul for draining clutch triples late in the game, as well as Josh Okogie grabbing rebounds and Bismack Biyombo and Jock Londale setting up screens to free and give them some open looks.

Devin Booker exploded for 58 points in the game, making 21 of his 35 shots including six triples on 12 attempts. As the scoring guard pointed out, though, he was able to get that much shots because his teammates allowed him to.

It’s a crucial win for the Suns, especially after the Pelicans destroyed them in back-to-back games recently. Booker and co. also got their revenge while sending a strong statement to the rest of the NBA.

“To be down 24 and comeback and win, it takes a whole collective group.” 🗣 @DevinBook credits those around him in completing tonight’s comeback win. pic.twitter.com/FxObiFchpY — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 18, 2022

For what it’s worth, Booker impressed the whole NBA with his incredible showing. Even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and several other players expressed their disbelief over his explosion, with James hyped up about the 26-year-old going “NUTSO.”

The Suns are 4-6 in their last 10 games, but with two straight wins now, it looks like they are set to go back and compete for the top seed in the Western Conference once again.