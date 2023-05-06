A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Phoenix Suns notched their first victory of their NBA Playoffs second-round series against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. It was thanks to eye-popping performances from Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, who combined for 86 out of the Suns’ 121 points on the evening. The Nuggets put up a formidable fight, but in the end, it was Phoenix that emerged with a 121-114 victory to cut down the series deficit to 2-1.

At one point in the game, however, Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic got much more than he bargained for during a defensive play. Jokic got hit in the nuts courtesy of Suns guard Cameron Payne, and the two-time MVP immediately hit the deck after the painful play:

Nikola Jokic went down after a hit to the groin by Cam Payne. After review, there was no further penalty on Payne for the play.pic.twitter.com/V1pl3Wnszo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 6, 2023

After reviewing the play, the referees deemed that it was nothing more than a common foul from Payne, and no further penalties were given. NBA Twitter did not see it that way, though, as the keyboard warriors started trolling Payne for his groin shot on the Nuggets superstar:

The Jokic brothers after Cam Payne hit Nikola's nuts pic.twitter.com/qkuENcyD7v — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 6, 2023

Jokic brothers pulling up to Cam Payne’s housepic.twitter.com/wOTsc6ZzB1 — robbie (@roundrobinrob) May 6, 2023

Cam payne when he sees the jokic brothers outside the suns locker room after the game pic.twitter.com/ZOU4MuaqIV — John (@iam_johnw) May 6, 2023

Cam Payne so obviously punched Nikola Jokic in the nuts. Should have been a flagrant. Refs 100% in the tank for the Suns tonight. — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) May 6, 2023

After a thorough examination, Cam Payne has deemed Nikola Jokić free of testicular cancer — Grace Marlowe (@graceofthecurls) May 6, 2023

Jokic was able to get up after the play and he seemed fine. Nevertheless, there’s no denying that that hurt. It’s only Cam Payne who will be able to say if it was intentional or not, though.

In spite of the groin hit, Nikola Jokic was still able to come up with another mind-blowing performance in a loss. The Nuggets big man finished with 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting, to go along with 17 rebounds and 17 assists, and a block in 42 minutes of action. His heroics weren’t enough, though, as Devin Booker and Kevin Durant led the Suns to a crucial win in Phoenix.