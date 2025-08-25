After the Buffalo Bills watched Amari Cooper agree to a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, they released their backup quarterback. As NFL organizations trim their squads down to 53-man rosters, starting QB Josh Allen saw his backup, Mike White, released.

The news of the Bills releasing White was first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The Bills are releasing QB Mike White, per source,” Pelissero reported.

All signs point toward Mitchell Trubisky reprising his role as the Bills' second-string quarterback this upcoming season. However, backup quarterback Shane Buechele led the Bills to a 23-19 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Buffalo's preseason finale. Buechele threw for 25 of 30 attempts and one touchdown. This was off the heels of the Chicago Bears' 38-0 shutout win against Buffalo.

Bills to reunite with veteran defensive lineman

Ahead of his fourth stint, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips will rejoin the Bills ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Phillips met with the Bills over the weekend and is expected to finalize a deal by the end of this week.

The Bills will look for Phillips to bolster their defense, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“Reunion: Veteran DT Jordan Phillips visited the #Bills today and is expected to sign with the team later this week, per source. It'll be the fourth stint in Buffalo for Phillips, 32, who has played parts of five seasons there,” Pelissero reported.

The Bills’ tackle rotation already includes Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, DeWayne Carter, rookie T.J. Sanders, and rookie Deone Walker, with veteran Larry Ogunjobi suspended for the first six games of the season. Seeing how the Bills' defense fares throughout their first six matchups could be crucial for the Bills.

Perhaps it's the response to the Bills' 38-point shutout loss to the Bears, as the defense nearly surrendered 40 points in the preseason matchup. While adding a familiar face to their defense, the Bills' opening weeks of the 2025 NFL season should reveal whether they stand out defensively, coming off a deep playoff run that ended in the AFC Championship last season.

For the second time since 2020, the Bills' season ended in the AFC Championship with a loss against the Chiefs, one win shy of reaching the Super Bowl. The Bills will open the regular season when they host the Ravens in Week 1 on September 7, which will be followed by two AFC East divisional matchups against the Jets and the Dolphins in Week 3.