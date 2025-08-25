There’s plenty of clutter involved with the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons' situation. And the head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, planned to meet with the player. Also, DeMarcus Lawrence defended Jerry Jones in the dispute with Parsons.

Lawrence said people are getting things wrong, according to a YouTube post by The Pivot Podcast.

“That’s where I think people are getting it misconstrued,” Lawrence said. “If you handle your business and stuff, Jerry will pay you. But you’ve also got to understand he’s not in this organization by himself. He’s got his boys, too, that tells him, ‘Hey, like we need to be careful about this. We need to hold on. We don’t need to pay him that much.’ But overall through my experience, he paid me, so I ain’t got nothing to say.”

Cowboys still trying to solve LB Micah Parsons situation

Lawrence said he was given an opportunity to perform and earn his big contract.

“He was like, ‘Shoot, if you can prove it under this franchise tag, I’ll pay you.’ ” Lawrence said. “So I was like, okay, cool. That’s basically like double-dipping to me. I get the franchise and money on the back end. Alright, cool, I’ll go prove it.”

Lawrence received the franchise tag in 2019. He earned closer to $20 million that season. Then, he signed a franchise-tag extension worth 5 years at $105 million.

Of course, it needs to be noted that Lawrence signed with the Seahawks and doesn’t have love lost for Parsons. The two feuded after Lawrence made a comment that appeared on Hawk Blogger’s YouTube page via USA Today.

“Dallas is my home … but I know for sure I'm not gonna win a Super Bowl there,” prompting a response from Parsons on social media.

“This what rejection and envy look like!” Parsons posted on X. “This some clown [expletive]!”

Lawrence had his own social media post, telling Parsons that calling him a clown won’t change facts.

“Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth,” Lawrence said in a post. “Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.”

