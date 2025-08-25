The New York Yankees are clinging to a razor-thin Wild Card lead and sitting third in the American League East as the postseason race intensifies. With a 70-60 record, they trail the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays by 5.5 games and hold just a half-game edge over the Seattle Mariners for the final Wild Card spot. As each game grows more consequential, the club made headlines by benching Anthony Volpe, raising questions about his future as the everyday Yankees shortstop.

Manager Aaron Boone addressed the situation directly, clarifying his expectations for Volpe moving forward. While Boone remains supportive of the 24-year-old’s long-term potential, he emphasized that production and consistency must take priority during the playoff push.

After being benched for Sunday’s Game 4 series finale against the Red Sox, Volpe’s offensive struggles have become impossible to ignore. Through 129 games, he’s hitting just .208 with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs. His defense, once a major strength, has regressed — he ranks second among MLB shortstops with 17 errors and owns a -7 Outs Above Average, one of the worst marks in the league.

Still, Boone believes the shortstop can grow. NY Daily News Sports' Gary Phillips posted the Yankees manager’s response on X (formerly known as Twitter) when asked what kind of hitter Volpe should be despite the disappointing stats.

“A good one. Productive. I don’t care. Production comes in a lot of different ways. I think sometimes people want him, because he's a shortstop with speed, to hit for a certain average and do certain things. No, productive offensive players come in many shapes and forms. So he's got a lot of ability. He's shown a lot of flashes of that. I think the next thing for Anthony, though, is the consistency part and limiting some of the peaks and valleys.”

The “peaks and valleys” Boone referenced have been apparent. The shortstop went on a 14-game hot streak after the All-Star break, but followed it up a brutal 8-for-66 slump over the next 19 games. Despite solid power numbers for a middle infielder, Volpe's inability to make consistent contact is now affecting his playing time.

That opens the door for Jose Caballero, who has quickly made his presence felt since arriving in New York. Acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline, Caballero is batting .286 with eight hits, two home runs, five RBIs, and seven runs scored in 15 games this month. He’s also added a stolen base and brought steady energy to the lineup. For now, he’s getting the nod at shortstop during a pivotal stretch.

Boone hasn’t guaranteed anything about the shortstop position moving forward. With the playoff race tightening, every decision carries weight — and right now, that means prioritizing performance over potential. It's a challenge the Pinstripes have faced before when navigating the development of underperforming prospects during contention windows.

As the final month of the season approaches, Volpe’s future as the primary Yankees shortstop hangs in the balance. If he can’t bring more consistency to the plate, his role could continue to shrink — especially with Caballero providing both offensive production and reliable defense.