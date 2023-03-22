Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

While the Phoenix Suns await Kevin Durant’s return from his ankle injury, Devin Booker wants the whole team to focus on adjusting and polishing their roles in preparation for what is expected to be another tough playoff run.

Booker is well aware that the Suns will have to adjust again when KD returns, but he emphasized that they still have a ton of work to do before they can compete for the title once again. That much is clear after the team lost four of their last six games since Durant got injured.

“We have some things to clean up. We know roles are going to change when KD comes back, but polishing everything up before he comes back is important, too,” Booker said in a huge challenge for the Suns, per AZ Central.

The work gets more difficult for the Suns after Deandre Ayton suffered a hip injury. The big man already missed their last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he has been ruled out for Wednesday’s showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers as well due to his hip contusion.

Phoenix is 38-33 on the season so far, putting them just one game ahead the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers and two above the sixth-seeded Golden State Warriors. With that said, there is no room for comfort at all for the team.

As Devin Booker said, the Suns really need to address their problems as soon as possible. With the way they are playing right now, they cannot even compete for the title if one of them gets injured in the playoffs.