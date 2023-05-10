Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

Devin Booker has been having some sensational performances in the NBA Playoffs for the Phoenix Suns. While they lost Game 5 to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night to fall into a 3-2 deficit in the series, Booker recorded 28 points and made some history along the way.

Through the first ten games of the playoffs now, Booker has recorded 359 points and 71 assists, joining the great Michael Jordan as the only players in playoff history to record at least 350 points and 70 assists through their first ten games of a postseason, according to NBA History.

Devin Booker (359 points, 71 assists) becomes the 2nd player to record 350+ PTS and 70+ AST in his first 10 games of a postseason. Michael Jordan (2x, 1989 and 1990) is the only other player to clear those benchmarks. pic.twitter.com/UMJw7EmQaU — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 10, 2023

As seen, the Chicago Bulls legend accomplished this feat in both 1989 and 1990. In the 1989 playoffs, Jordan had 373 points and 81 assists. In the 1990 playoffs, he recorded 396 points and 70 assists.

Any time you are being mentioned in the same category as Michael Jordan, you are doing something right and that has definitely been the case with Devin Booker lately. Prior to scoring 28 points in the Suns’ Game 5 loss in Denver, Booker had 47 points in Game 3 and 36 points in Game 4 while shooting a combined 34-43 from the floor in those games, an extremely efficient 79.1 percent from the floor!

After Game 4, Booker became the first player to score more than 300 points on 70% true shooting in the first nine games of the postseason and he has been setting franchise records left and right for his scoring displays. One of the best pure scorers in the league right now, Booker has continued to find a lot of success alongside another elite scorer in Kevin Durant during the playoffs.

Heading back to Phoenix for Game 6 against the Nuggets, Booker and the Suns will be facing elimination from the postseason. The bad news is that they are down 3-2 to the Nuggets, but the good news is that the Suns have lost just one game at home in the playoffs and that was their very first game of the postseason against the Los Angeles Clippers. Should Devin Booker be able to lift the Suns to a Game 6 victory over the Nuggets on Thursday, they will play in a winner-takes-all Game 7 back in Denver on Sunday.