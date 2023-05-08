A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Devin Booker is having an unreal playoffs. The Phoenix Suns shooting guard. After dropping 36 points in his team’s Game 4 win against the Denver Nuggets at home Sunday night, Booker now has 331 points in games in the 2023 NBA Playoffs in which he shot at least 60 percent from the field.

According to StatMuse, that’s the most such points by a player in this postseason — and it’s not even close. Rudy Gobert, whose team is already out of title contention is second to Devin Booker in that statistical department and he only had 75 points under that qualification. Insane.

Most points on 60 FG% this postseason: 331 — Devin Booker

75 — Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/hQMVRrKK8y — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 8, 2023

Devin Booker shot 14-for-18 from the field in Game 4 versus the Nuggets. Prior to that, he went nuclear for 47 points on 20-for-25 shooting from the floor in the Suns’ Game 3 121-114 win at home. Over the last two Suns games, Booker has collected a total of 83 points on a 79.1 field goal percentage.

Booker is peppering the Nuggets’ defense with several makes from around the perimeter. So far in the second round, the former Kentucky Wildcats star has knocked down 17 of his 26 attempts from non-paint shots inside the arc for a 65.4 percent success rate. He is also 12-for-21 from shots taken behind the arc through four games versus the Nuggets. Moreover, Devin Booker is having fun attacking the rim in the series, connecting on 14 of 16 shots around the basket.

What Booker is doing on offense is hard to sustain, but somehow, he is managing to keep up his incredible level of efficiency. He could be due for regression soon, but it’s hard to bet on that happening in the second round.