Devin Booker is without a doubt one of the top shooting guards in the game today. This is exactly why it's a noteworthy occasion when the Phoenix Suns superstar gets to link up with none other than the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan, who himself is widely considered the best to ever play the two-guard role in the history of the game.

Booker posted some photos of himself with MJ as the pair spent some time together over the weekend:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devin (@dbook)

Booker used a single word to describe his encounter with Jordan: “Combination.” The Suns star did not provide much context in his post, but you just know that this was a momentous occasion for Booker. The fact that this is just the 66th photo the 26-year-old has posted on his Instagram feed (his last one was six weeks ago) is a clear testament to this fact.

Big things are expected from Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns this coming season. Booker will renew his partnership with Kevin Durant in what will be their first full season together. They also added a third star into the mix with Bradley Beal taking his talents to Phoenix as well, making them one of the best, if not the top trio in the NBA today. If I were him, I would have asked for some tips from the great Michael Jordan. After all, this dude knows a thing or two (or six) about winning championships.