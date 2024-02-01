Suns guard Devin Booker prefers an NBA championship over an Olympic Gold medal, he told reporters Monday. More:

The Phoenix Suns have yet to win an NBA championship in their 56-year history. This year's team, which includes tenured superstar Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, could break through.

Booker was asked following the Suns' 118-105 win over the Miami Heat Monday if it'd be more important for him to take home a championship or an Olympic gold medal, given he is one of 41 players in the pool to be on Team USA's team for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The one award Booker has not received is what stood out. Via AZCentral.com's Duane Rankin:

“I'm taking that ring,” said Booker. “I already got a gold medal.”

Booker won an Olympic gold medal with Durant in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which took place in 2021. Beal, who is the Suns' newest star addition, would have been with the group but was in COVID protocols.

The Suns are 27-20, good for sixth in the Western Conference. Phoenix has won eight of 10 and is four games behind the LA Clippers, who are first in the NBA's power rankings, for a top-four seed which would guarantee first-round homecourt advantage.

Booker last week scored 62, 46, 44 and 16 points, earning Western Conference Player of the Week honors.

Booker to most is a top-10 player in the world. He spoke about playing in the Olympics again.

“I would say, the highest feature of basketball is you can play the most prestigious is to represent your country and putting USA across your chest.”

Booker this season is averaging the most points (28.4) and assists (7.3) on the Suns' team.