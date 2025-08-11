Miami Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison will not suit up during the 2025-26 NFL campaign, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He suffered a neck injury in Sunday's preseason matchup versus the Chicago Bears, was transported to the hospital via ambulance and will now require surgery. Thankfully, the 27-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

Mattison was performing solidly in training camp and stood a chance at earning backup duties in Miami. He scored a rushing touchdown and tallied 21 receiving yards in the preseason opener. The 2019 third-round draft pick, who previously played for the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders, will have to wait until next summer to solidify a role on the Dolphins or another NFL team. He signed a one-year, $1.34 million contract at the beginning of free agency.

The explosive De'Von Achane has yet to prove he could be a workhorse RB and Jaylen Wright averaged only 3.7 yards per carry in his rookie season, so Mattison's experience could have been valuable in this backfield. The former Boise State star has 2,790 career rushing yards and recorded 30 or more catches in three of the last four years. While this is certainly disappointing news for all involved, especially the player himself, the situation obviously could have been far worse.

Head and neck injuries always warrant a high level of concern. Luckily, Alexander Mattison is getting positive news on that front.

The Dolphins will presumably distribute more snaps to sixth-round rookie and 2023 unanimous All-American Ollie Gordon II, as they try to fill out their now-shorthanded running back room. He rushed eight times for 33 yards and a TD against the Bears. Miami will keep its options open as it moves through the rest of training camp.

This offense has endured costly injury issues for the last couple of seasons and is desperate to avoid further setbacks. It will be interesting to see how the Dolphins handle their starters in the remaining two preseason games.