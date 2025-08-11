The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went up against the Tennessee Titans in their first preseason game, and left with an injury to one of their running backs. Rachaad White suffered a groin injury in the first quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game. He finished with six rushes for 28 yards.

Head coach Todd Bowles gave an update on White's injury at the latest practice, and it doesn't sound like he'll miss any substantial time, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

“Bowles says Rachaad White is just day to day recovering from his groin injury,” Auman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This is set to be a big year for White, as he's in the final year of his rookie contract. Last season, he was solid for the Buccaneers, finishing with 613 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, which was a career-high. White also split a lot of carries with Bucky Irving, who was the better running back of the two last season.

If White continues to ascend, it will be interesting to see what the Buccaneers end up doing with White in his final year, but the running back by committee seemed to be something that worked out well for their offense last season.

Buccaneers dealing with several injuries

Aside from White, Baker Mayfield was dealing with a hand contusion a couple of days ago, but everything seems to be fine on his end now. The Buccaneers ended up signing Teddy Bridgewater for insurance, but he didn't play in the preseason game.

Chris Godwin is still on the PUP list as he continues to recover from his ankle injury that he suffered in Week 7 last season. There has been no update on when he may return to the field, and there's a chance he won't be ready to suit up in the first game against the Atlanta Falcons. Tristian Wirfs will also miss the start of the season because of an injury.

Nonetheless, the Buccaneers' offense seems to be ready to roll when the season starts, and they've shown over the past few seasons that they can get the job done with whoever is on the field. As long as they are healthy during the second half of the season and are in good standing, they could still have a chance to win the division.