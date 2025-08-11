Patrick Mahomes, according to most fans and analysts, is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL (if not the best), a label that has been associated with the Kansas City Chiefs star since his second year in the league. However, Bill Simmons has some doubts.

Last season, the Chiefs went 15-2 but squeaked by in numerous games, which led some to question how good Kansas City, the back-to-back Super Bowl champions, actually was. Mahomes also did not light the world on fire in 2024, throwing for 3,928 yards and 26 touchdowns, the former the fewest of his career as a starter and the latter tied for his fewest as a starter.

The statistical dips led Simmons to openly question if we have already seen the best of Mahomes, who turns 30 next month.

“In 2022, he threw for 5,250 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. That dropped 1300 yards last year,” Simmons said on ‘The Bill Simmons Podcast'. “Now, he played one less game, but all his stats are down. The rushing stats are down. I guess my question is: is it possible that he might have peaked a couple years ago, as like Apex Mahomes? I’m just talking it through. I’m not trying to be reactionary guy; I just don’t think he was as good last year as he was in that ‘22 season and some of those other years.”

This past season was the first time since Mahomes succeeded Alex Smith as the Chiefs' starting quarterback before the 2018 season that he did not throw for more than 4,000 yards. Part of that surely is because he threw 581 passes, which ranks as the third-fewest as a starter (he threw 580 in 2018 and 484 in 2019, when he played 14 games).

Despite this, he boasted a career-high completion percentage (67.5%), which has gradually risen over the past six seasons, and his passer rating was 93.5, an improvement from 2023 when he threw for 4,183 yards, 27 touchdowns, and a career-high 14 interceptions.

The most valid “excuse” often given to Mahomes for his performance the last two years has been the lack of passing targets. Following Tyreek Hill's departure, the Chiefs have not been able to find a suitable top wideout to replace him. Attempts to do so have been upended for the most part by legal issues, injuries, and general underperformance. Additionally, Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' longtime tight end and one of Mahomes' favorite targets, has also struggled more than in previous years as he seemingly nears the end of his career.

Mahomes and the Chiefs open the 2025 season on Sept. 5 at the Los Angeles Chargers.