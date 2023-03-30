David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Devin Booker has emerged over the last couple of seasons as one of the premier shooting guards in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns. The three-time All-Star has seemingly gotten better each season and he’s a big reason why the Phoenix Suns have championship aspirations. Before he arrived in the NBA though, Booker spent one lone season at Kentucky where he played for John Calipari. Booker came off the bench that season and although he didn’t set the NCAA world on fire, Calipari explained via SiriusXM NBA Radio that he knew Booker was destined for stardom in the NBA.

“When he was here he was one of the youngest freshmen in college, yet I’m gonna tell you the dude had a chip on his shoulder now,” Calipari said. “He was tough as nails, he’s another guy that’s a dog. His belief in himself, kind of like Jamal Murray, off the charts. those dudes, you can’t convince them they’re not better than everybody.”

As far as Devin Booker’s play on the court, John Calipari could tell that even in limited minutes, Booker’s understanding of the game and what reads to make were elite.

“We didn’t have him in much pick and roll because we had two other point guards here,” Calipari said. “But what he showed in pick and rolls is one, I’m big enough to see the court and know who I’m throwing to, and the other is you got to play me or I’m scoring.”

This season Booker has been averaging a career-high 28.1 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists while shooting 49.9 percent from teh field, 36.7 percent from the three-point line and 85 percent from the free-throw line.