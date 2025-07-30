Arguably the biggest question heading into the 2025 NFL season for the Indianapolis Colts is who will be their starting quarterback when the season gets underway. The team was once thought to be building around young quarterback Anthony Richardson, who has been a mixed bag so far in his young NFL career, but they also brought in Daniel Jones this past season, which has created somewhat of a logjam at the position.

Recently, Colts head coach Shane Steichen spoke on his thoughts about the quarterback battle, calling it “neck and neck,” per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Fowler also noted that Richardson has had a humble approach at training camp this year, acknowledging that he did not work hard enough during the 2024 season and tweaking his mechanics in the process.

Meanwhile, Daniel Jones has reportedly been picking up the offense quickly thus far in his brief Colts tenure.

A big decision for the Colts

Article Continues Below

Most Colts fans would likely rather see Richardson as the team's starting quarterback despite the growing pains that may come along with that decision. Richardson was always going to be more of a “project” quarterback when the team selected him out of Florida in the first round two years ago, and Colts fans were hoping that he would eventually be able to follow a Josh Allen-like career trajectory from raw prospect to polished MVP candidate.

The latter part of that statement hasn't quite materialized yet, as Richardson hasn't shown much improvement in his ability to read NFL defenses, making some inexplicable decisions last year before going down with injury, which has also been a major concern for him.

However, there's no denying the talent that Richardson possesses, and when he's clicking, he does look like a future star.

Meanwhile, Jones saw his tenure with the New York Giants crash and burn last year and his stock is arguably at an all-time low. Jones also has had trouble with decision making at times throughout his career, although how much of that can be attributed to the Giants' porous offensive line is fair to ask.

In any case, it may be a while before Colts fans get their answer.