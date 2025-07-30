With rumors around the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday evening, there is one player who could make for an exciting addition at third base in Eugenio Suarez. While the Reds are reportedly interested in a reunion with Suarez, there will be fierce competition around the league, leading to the team likely having some backup options.

MLB insider Jon Heyman would take to social media and pose a few other choices that Cincinnati could be looking at if the team is unable to land Suarez, who is seen by many to be the most coveted slugger at the deadline. The two other names are Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Laureano and Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna.

“Reds have pitching, Tito and an opportunity, and are looking for a hitter, especially if they can find one to bat behind Elly [De La Cruz],” Heyman wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Eugenio Suarez and Ramon Laureano are two Cincy is considering. Could Ozuna also fit as [a] fallback guy?”

Buster Olney of ESPN would list other bats that the team could “pivot” to if Suarez becomes unavailable, listing some like Athletics' Gio Urshela, Pittsburgh Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and others.

“The Cincinnati Reds are among the teams who've been in contact with the Diamondbacks about Eugenio Suarez,” Olney wrote. ‘But if Arizona finds a deal elsewhere with the high price set on the slugger, the Reds may well pivot to another third baseman on the market — Gio Urshela of the A's, Isiah Kiner-Falefa of the Pirates, one of the Mets' infielders (Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuna, Mark Vientos), etc.”

Reds and Diamondbacks have “mutual interest” in Eugenio Suarez deal

As the Reds have been urged to be aggressive at the trade deadline, acquiring Suarez would be the exact way to show that off, as he's been having a resurgent season with the Diamondbacks. Suarez currently sports a .248 batting average to go along with 36 home runs and a National League-best 87 RBIs, as Arizona and Cincinnati have “mutual interest” in a deal.

“According to major-league sources, there is mutual interest between the Reds and Diamondbacks in a deal that would bring Suárez back to Cincinnati,” C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic wrote last Wednesday.

Consequently, getting Suarez on the Reds could prove to be a game-changer for the team as they are currently 56-52, which puts them third in the NL Central. They look to avoid being swept in the current three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.