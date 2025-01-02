Although Devin Booker returned from injury for the Phoenix Suns, it simply didn't matter in the 117-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, as they were without a star of their own as well. Ja Morant had an AC joint sprain in his shoulder and was cheering from the sideline. Still, the two-man game of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane came to life.

While Booker scored 16 points on 4-20 shooting, the loss was comprised of more than a bad shooting night. Their third consecutive loss had another Suns player being injured in Bradley Beal, who suffered a left hip contusion in the first quarter and didn't return. Another injury segment occurred for Phoenix, which has been the theme the entire season.

Regardless, there weren't any excuses from the Suns players and coaches for the recent play. No one personified that more than Booker in his postgame press conference, where he explained the ramifications of the current struggles.

“The frustration level is high,” Booker said. “We’re all competitors here, and we realize these games are going to cost us at the end of the season. So, you want to do your work early, pre-All-Star break, before it comes down to the nitty-gritty. You never know what can happen. Injuries can happen around that time, too. So, we want to gain some ground, get up out of the play and position, and just win every possible game that we can.”

Suns' frustration lies in multiple injuries throughout the roster

Speaking of injuries, the Suns have only had 12 games this season where their Big 3 was playing, with Booker, Beal, and Kevin Durant rounding out the superstar trio for Phoenix. Still, it hasn't come to show since there's been a small sample size. However, the team around those three has been impressive, to say the least.

Booker has missed five games. Beal has missed nine games. Durant has missed 10 games. It results in a lack of chemistry on the court, and teams are taking advantage. For instance, there's a reluctance for who will take the shot at the end of the shot clock. While the Big 3 have been playing catchup, the rest of the roster has stepped up nicely.

Guys like Royce O'Neale, Josh Okogie, and Mason Plumlee have been noticeable additions. Despite their contributions, it's unrealistic to expect them to carry the offensive burden. No matter what, they've done their best to keep them in the game and that's not even including rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro. Still, the fluctuation of players in and out of the lineup hasn't helped certain guys gel.

Devin Booker's frustration sentiment remains true for the Suns



Booker isn't the one who remains frustrated. His head coach, Mike Budenholzer, feels the same way. While his response was more or less the same as Booker's, it echoed a similar time frame. When Durant and Beal were both out earlier in the season, the Suns went 1-3. The 11th-year head coach explained how the difficulties could make losing times even tougher.

“Yeah, I mean, it's never easy in this league,” Budenholzer said. We have guys that have won at a high level that have high expectations and high standards. I think the leadership of the guys is to stay together, keep the fight, and the defense of the second half. We have to find ways to get better. So, these are not easy times, but our guys will find a way through it. We'll find a way through it together.”

The care factor has never been in question for Phoenix. After all, their owner, Mat Ishbia, is dedicated to winning at whatever cost. It's only 32 games into the season, but a 15-17 record isn't appealing for a team with three All-NBA players. However, the Suns will get a rest before their next game on Saturday when they'll travel to take on the Indiana Pacers, which is the first game of a brief three-game road trip.

Booker and Durant are set to play unless anything happens before that game. No matter what, having the extra days could put some extra focus and urgency to regain those winning ways from the beginning of the season.