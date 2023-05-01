David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Phoenix Suns came out of their grueling first round NBA Playoffs series against the Los Angeles Clippers with questions regarding their potential to win a championship. The Clippers were missing their two stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and yet they still posed a threat to the Suns. With each round of the NBA playoffs only getting tougher, the Clippers series might have exposed some flaws in the Suns. They suffered a humiliating Game 1 loss against the Denver Nuggets in a game that wasn’t very close for the majority of the game. At practice on Sunday, Suns star Devin Booker proclaimed that he still has a lot of faith in this team’s ability to make this a series as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

“We’ve been a good team all year of digesting the game and seeing what went on and learning from it and making those corrections,” Booker said.

In Game 1, Devin Booker finished with 27 points, four rebounds and eight assists and shot 10-19 from the field. Throughout the playoffs, Booker has been averaging 35.5 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots with shooting splits of 59.1 percent shooting from the field, 45.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 86 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He’s also been playing a league-leading 42.7 minutes per game.

Booker’s efficiency numbers are what really stand out. He’s been arguably the best player in the playoffs to this point. For the Suns to even this series and go back home with confidence, they’ll need continued star-level play from Booker.