Drake has been all over social media this summer thanks to his “It's All A Blur” tour that is currently underway. However, the most recent headlines involving Drake are surrounding his wild haircut in a picture with Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, via Through The Lens.

It is certainly an interesting look from Drake, although Kevin Durant doesn't seem to mind. Drake is well known to be an avid professional sports fan and gambler, and he is often seen gallivanting with professional athletes and commonly references the biggest superstars on his tracks.

Besides the wild haircut from Drake, he continues to see his name pop up thanks to the massive star that he is. Clips have been going viral of bras being thrown on stage during his tour, and it has become a trend for fans to do so at pretty much every concert that he has had recently.

Along with his tour, Drake has been mentioned alongside other professional athletes recently besides Kevin Durant. Shohei Ohtani was the latest victim of the “Drake Curse,” thanks to Drake being seen sporting an Ohtani jersey and the Los Angeles Angels superstar immediately suffering a hitting slump.

Scour the Internet for more hilarious content surrounding Drake and him being the viral character that he seems to love to be. This newest haircut is undoubtedly going to continue to make headlines, although it all just seems to be a game for the legendary rapper. In all honesty, it makes sense that he is friends with Durant, as the Suns superstar is no stranger himself to acting like a troll for some social media traction.