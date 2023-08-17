Drake is known for his extravagant gestures and surprises, but it seems his own father, Dennis Graham, decided to give him a taste of his own medicine during a recent It's All a Blur tour stop. The Canadian rapper, also known as Champagne Papi, was performing at L.A.'s Kia Forum in Inglewood when he treated the audience to his signature flair. However, it was a surprise from his father that stole the show, TMZ shares.

During the performance, Drake had a pink Birkin bag, teasing the crowd as he engaged in his Toronto patois. But the true shocker came when he passed the bag to security, who then handed it to a lucky woman near the stage. Drake jokingly informed the crowd, “Drake ain't cheap,” before presenting the fortunate fan with the extravagant gift.

However, Dennis Graham wasn't going to let his son's flashy antics best him. He had been planning his own surprise for weeks, and it turned out to be a truly unique gift: the largest bra ever, accompanied by a humorous note. The note read, “Dad's wishing ‘BIG' things for you, I love you and making sure you're breastfed correctly!!!” This playful exchange added another chapter to the long history of banter between Drake and his father.

Drake’s dad threw the biggest bra in the world on stage at his show 😭 pic.twitter.com/YoyL3k9hFt — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) August 17, 2023

This isn't the first time Drake's fans have thrown bras during his performances. The trend started after a fan named Veronica Correia tossed her size 36G bra on stage during a tour in June, ultimately leading to a modeling offer.

Dennis Graham's playful gesture aligns perfectly with the dynamic between him and his son. They have a history of lighthearted skits on Drake's songs and viral social media interactions. The father-son duo has frequently shared their playful moments publicly, making this latest stunt just another example of their humorous bond.

In the world of Drake, surprises come in all shapes and sizes, whether they're lavish gifts or unexpected antics from his own family.