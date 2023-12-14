Eric Gordon of the Phoenix Suns recently made an appearance on the Old Man and The Three podcast with JJ Redick, and he talked about his decision to sign with Phoenix in free agency, which had to do with seeing the team play when he was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers last season.

“You know I haven't told a lot of people this,” Eric Gordon said on the Old Man and The Three podcast with JJ Redick. “I would say one of the main reasons why I came to Phoenix, it was, I saw the vision of their team. But when I saw, when I went against Phoenix last year, how Book and KD, how they kind of embrace each other. You know, a lot of stars, they don't really embrace each other. And I was like, ‘Man, if I can go there and, you know, space the floor out for those guys and try to create opportunities, you know, for them. And I mean, where both of us can create opportunities for one another. I just think it would be even better for all of us to have a chance to try to do something special.' But when I saw that they're commending one another, that made me, like — this could be something good.”

Gordon joined a Suns team that is built around the trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. He is hoping that he can win his first NBA championship with the Suns this season.