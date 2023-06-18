The Frank Vogel era with the Phoenix Suns is upon us. It has been a year after his stint as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach ended, but it is clear that he's kept his connection with his former team. As it turns out, this also includes poaching some former members of his coaching staff in Hollywood.

According to reports, the Suns have already added assistant coach Jon Pastorek to Vogel's staff. Pastorek served under Vogel during his stint with the Lakers, and the former has now decided to follow Vogel to Phoenix. As it appears, however, Frank Vogel isn't done just yet with his poaching job:

“Phoenix Suns are adding South Bay Lakers head coach Miles Simon and John Lucas III to the coaching staff of Frank Vogel, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport,” wrote NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Simon and Lucas III aren't exactly household names. However, the fact that they are the second and third employees who Vogel has snagged from the Lakers has got to sting for LA. It has now made apparent that Pastorek, Simon, and Lucas are more loyal to Vogel as opposed to the Lakers.

At this point, the Suns could continue gutting Darvin Ham's coaching staff. Phil Handy, arguably the most high-profile development and assistant coach for the Lakers, has also been linked to a move to Phoenix. Furthermore, video coordinator Dru Anthrop could also be headed to the Suns. Clearly, Frank Vogel hasn't been shy about poaching his former staff from his former employer.