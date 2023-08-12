The Phoenix Suns made the biggest trade of the offseason thus far when they acquired Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. The Suns also received Jordan Goodwin, who could be the team's backup point guard in 2023-24.

Trade to Phoenix

Goodwin, who is 24 years old, went undrafted in 2021 out of Saint Louis. He joined the Wizards' summer league team and earned a multi-year contract in February of this season.

Goodwin was traded to the Suns with forward Isaiah Todd, who has since been traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, and was on the Suns' summer league roster. He played in one game and had 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting (38.5 percent), four assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Last season, Goodwin played 62 games the Wizards. He averaged 6.6 points on 44.8 percent shooting (32.2 percent from 3-point range), 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Since the Suns traded point guard Cameron Payne last month, they will likely have Goodwin as their backup point guard behind Devin Booker or Bradley Beal.

Phoenix coach Frank Vogel, who has led teams to a top-three defensive rating five times, had very high remarks about Goodwin.

“He's a very compelling talent,” Vogel said. “…he's a tenacious defender with good size and physicality. We want, as we fill out the rest of our roster, we want to make sure that we're one of the most physical, toughest teams in the NBA. And Jordan at the guard position represents that. So I'm excited to watch him work.”

Strengths

Goodwin's physicality earned him a role with Beal and the Wizards. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds and is not afraid to play with contact.

Goodwin was a two-time all-Atlantic 10 defensive-team selection in college. He averaged at least two steals per game in three of his four seasons at Saint Louis and showed NBA players he can provide the same impact as a professional.

Goodwin played 17.8 minutes per game last season and averaged just under one steal. It is reasonable to think his ability to impact the defensive end will tune up in Vogel's scheme.

“I think Jordan is going to surprise a lot of people,” Beal said. “A lot of people may not know who he is, but he is a nasty, tenacious defender who loves the game, who will compete on both ends of the floor.”

The Suns need quality play and overall toughness in their second unit. Last postseason, they got exposed without consistent threats outside of Booker and Durant. Beal will undoubtedly add a unique ripple — given the team will now have the NBA's best scoring trio — but it needs reliable play from others to win a championship.

In tape available online, Goodwin seems to have offensive strengths of playing angles and using his shoulders well in pick-and-roll situations. He is not shy from taller defenders in the paint and will go at the basket with his left hand if necessary. He also has a pull-up jumper that could bode well for the Suns this season.

Development

Goodwin will have high expectations if he is the Suns' backup point guard. Payne was Phoenix's Energizer bunny at the position and was a big reason why the team advanced to the 2021 NBA Finals.

The Suns have championship aspirations and Goodwin will need to lead the second unit, so long as there is not one of the team's three stars on the floor. This is a big ask but he has a coach who is confident in his game, and he has a chip on his shoulder from when he was undrafted.

Goodwin will play next to Eric Gordon, Yuta Watanabe, one of Keita Bates-Diop or Josh Okogie and likely Drew Eubanks in the Suns' rotation. He will have capable shooters around him and a physical, athletic big — Eubanks — which should allow him to play in the pick-and-roll and have kick opportunities.

Expectations

Fans hoped to see more of Goodwin in the summer after he was traded from the Wizards. He will be one of the team's most important pieces and has to replace Payne, who was a fan-favorite for his love for Phoenix and energy with his teammates.

Goodwin is a bigger player than Payne and has a different skill set. He is a more pesky on-ball defender, which makes sense why the Suns decided to buy into his services. Vogel will use Goodwin and others to disrupt opposing offenses and try and lead their own offense to take advantage of their shooters and stars.

Backup point guard has been a weaker position for the Suns since Payne and former point guard Chris Paul had suffered more injuries in the last two seasons. Goodwin needs to be healthy and assert his strengths to win over Suns fans.