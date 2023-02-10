The Phoenix Suns altered the course of their entire franchise with a blockbuster trade for former Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. But if it wasn’t for Jae Crowder, the Suns may have never landed Durant.

The Nets wanted Crowder to be a part of the trade package for Durant, which the Suns were reluctant of, via ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst. The Suns were prepared to pivot to a trade for Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins. However, Suns’ owner Matt Ishbia was desperate to land Durant.

As he celebrated his purchase of the Suns over a large dinner, Ishbia’s mind was on Durant. He decided to make the call and include Crowder in the deal. Getting Durant to Phoenix was crucial for Ishbia.

All in all, the Suns gave up Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Crowder and four-first round picks to land Durant. Of all the assets heading back to Brooklyn, Crowder was the piece that almost held the entire deal up.

Jae Crowder was eventually traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. He hasn’t played for the Suns this season as both sides looked to find an amicable deal. Throughout his career, Crowder has averaged 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and one steal per game.

Crowder is a solid veteran and strong addition for any team looking to make a run to the NBA Finals. But Kevin Durant is a arguably one of the greatest NBA players of all time. He’s a 13-time All Star, a four-time scoring champ, an MVP and a two-time NBA champion.

The Suns were hoping to land even more resources for Crowder. But with him being the sticking point in a trade for Durant, Phoenix gave in to land their new franchise-changing star.