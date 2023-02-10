In a surprising NBA trade deadline blockbuster, superstar Kevin Durant moved to the Phoenix Suns from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a plethora of players and draft prospects. For KD and his new squad, what does this mean? After leaving the Nets, it’s time to release our predictions for Kevin Durant as he joins the Suns.

Throughout the majority of the season, the notion of Durant being involved in a major deal appeared far-fetched. Despite a rocky start to the season, the Nets had solidified their status as a championship contender with Durant leading the way. He even recorded 18 wins in his last 20 games. Meanwhile, the Suns struggled to maintain a .500 record due to injuries to Chris Paul and Devin Booker. However, the team recently picked up momentum while Brooklyn began to falter.

And then, of course, came the Kyrie Irving trade request and his subsequent move to the Dallas Mavericks. Irving’s departure from Brooklyn after failed contract extension talks was certainly a catalyst for negotiations between the Nets and the Suns. With Irving gone, the Nets were no longer considered championship contenders. That definitely led them to contemplate trading Durant. Phoenix recognized this and seized the opportunity.

Durant’s addition to the Suns gives the team a legitimate chance at winning the NBA championship this season. Keep in mind that he has been playing at an exceptional level. He has showcased exceptional mid-range shooting, remarkable playmaking skills, and solid defensive play. Now, yes, we can argue all day that either Nikola Jokic or Giannis Antetokounmpo is the current best player in the NBA. Still, Durant is certainly in the running. At his peak, he is unmatched by any player in the league.

That said, let us look at our predictions for Durant as he joins the Suns.

🚨 CONFIRMED: Kevin Durant will go back to wearing the No. 35 as a member of the Phoenix Suns 🙌 (via @boardroom) pic.twitter.com/CsDG8znwxx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 9, 2023

4. The Kevin Durant-Devin Booker duo goes ballistic

After this trade that puts Durant alongside explosive shooting guard Devin Booker, the Suns now have one of the most explosive scoring duos in the league. They will batter you with pure scoring power. Is there an NBA wing defense team that can cover both Booker and Durant in the same game? It’s hard to think of one right now. And while Phoenix surely needs to do some work in other aspects of the squad (more on that later), this Durant-Booker duo should go ballistic in the remaining months of the season.

Booker currently averaged 26.8 points, 5.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 triples per game. Meanwhile, Durant is putting up 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.8 triples per contest. That’s a combined 56.5 points for those two players. We wouldn’t be shocked if they combine for 60 a game when the postseason begins as their rotation tightens up.

3. Kevin Durant finishes among the top MVP candidates

Prior to his injury, Durant was solidly in the MVP debate. As we already mentioned, his numbers have been pretty awesome. In addition to his scoring, rebounding, and playmaking, he was also putting up 1.5 blocks per game. He was also shooting very efficiently — 55.9 percent from the floor, 37.6 percent from beyond the arc, and 93.4 percent from the free-throw line.

His being with the Suns now will only make his MVP case stronger. Watch how he leads this team up the Western Conference standings. We expect they’ll finish no lower than third in the West. Don’t be shocked if they actually finish first. When that happens, Durant’s place among the season’s MVP candidates should be firm and unquestionable.

2. Kevin Durant reaches the NBA Finals again

In the previous year’s NBA Playoffs, the Suns suffered a disappointing loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The reason for their defeat can be attributed to the Mavericks having the best player of the series – Luka Doncic. Take note that he nearly recorded an average of 50 combined points, rebounds, and assists against the Suns. Despite having several talented players in recent years, the Suns have never before had a player capable of achieving such a feat.

That has changed now with the acquisition of Kevin Durant. Remember that he is a championship winner, and Luka Doncic is not (yet). Sometimes, it can really be that simple. When you have Durant on your team, you have a legitimate chance of winning a championship. Before this trade, the Suns could not really put themselves in that set. Now, as Chris Paul begins to feel the effects of age, Durant is in town to right the ship.

We expect Phoenix to make the Playoffs, advance past the first two rounds, and eventually prevail in the Conference Finals as well. They will likely face any from the Nuggets, Grizzlies, or Mavs. No matter who they face, however, the Suns should be the favorites to win.

1. Kevin Durant loses in the NBA Finals again

Despite all the positives, the Suns are far from a perfect team. To wit, it’s difficult to determine who the fifth-best player on the team is. Are we going with TJ Warren, Torrey Craig, or Landry Shamet? The departure of Mikal Bridges also puts a hole in their defensive scheme. Sure, Craig can fill that role, and Durant is also a strong defender. However, the Suns’ defense has certainly downgraded a bit.

On offense, they currently rank 24th in paint points and 29th in fast-break points. Take note that Durant is not known for his frequent drives to the rim. Additionally, although he’s a strong transition player when he wants to be, he’s not exactly known for pushing the pace at this point in his career. Remember also that the Suns are heavily reliant on jump shots. There will be games when these shots don’t fall. When that happens, the team will no longer have the luxury of an elite defense or depth to rely on.

When the Suns face either the Celtics or the Lakers in the 2023 NBA Finals, these weaknesses will become evident and will lead to another title run disappointment.