Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has missed the last five games with a hip injury. The last time he played was on January 6th against the Miami Heat, when he scored five points in a 104-96 Suns loss. Without Paul, the Suns have struggled as of late — the team owns a 1-4 record since he’s sat out. So when the Suns take their home court to play Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, every Suns fan will surely want to know: Is Chris Paul playing tonight vs. the Nets?

Is Suns’ Chris Paul playing vs. Nets

Suns fans must be patient and wait a little more time for a definitive answer to this question.

The Suns have Paul listed as questionable for Thursday night’s showdown, per a tweet from azcentral’s Duane Rankin. Additionally, Josh Okogie (nasal fracture), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot), and Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) have all been ruled out for Phoenix.

Paul, 37, is in his 18th year in the NBA and third as a member of the Suns. He’s averaging 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.3 blocks across 26 appearances this season. Paul is shooting the ball incredibly well from behind the three-point line thus far. His current 39.8% three-point percentage is his best since the 2016-17 campaign, back when he was still playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here’s to hoping that Paul puts on a vintage performance on Thursday and leads the Suns to victory. After losing nine out of their last ten games, the Suns desperately need a win to stem the tide.