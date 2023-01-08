By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is one of a number of players on the roster who has seen their share of injury woes this season.

With that said, there was hope for Paul to be in the lineup when the Suns battle the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Sunday afternoon, we got our answer to the question of whether or not Paul is going to be on the court, per a tweet from Danny Cunningham of ESPN.

Considering Paul left Phoenix’s last game against the Miami Heat with an injury, it’s probably not surprising the perennial All-Star point guard would miss this contest, and maybe more. After all, this is a team that has championship aspirations, and with Paul being an older player (37 years old), it would be in the Suns’ best interest to have a game in January missed besides one around playoff time.

Phoenix has a 20-20 record entering tonight’s NBA action. Paul has played in 26 of those contests, and he has averages of 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Paul isn’t the only player in the Suns’ backcourt missing time. Shooting guard Devin Booker is nursing a strained left groin, and he isn’t scheduled for a re-evaluation until the last week of January. Combined with Paul’s injuries, it could be at least a month before we see the pair together again on the court.

Needless to say, Paul and Booker have to be healthy if the Suns want any chance of winning an elusive championship. The question is can they stay that way.