By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has missed three of the last five games due to injury. First, Booker’s hamstring was giving him trouble, but more recently, it’s been his groin, as he sat Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers due to groin soreness. So when the Suns take their home court to play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, Suns fans will want to know: Is Devin Booker playing tonight vs. the Wizards?

Is Suns’ Devin Booker playing vs. Wizards

Unfortunately for Phoenix, the answer to this question is no.

Booker has been ruled out of Tuesday’s game against Washington, per PHNX Sports’ Gerald Bourguet. Jock Landale (concussion) and Cameron Payne (foot) are also out for the Suns, while Josh Okogie has been taken off the injury report.

Devin Booker, 26, is in his eighth year in the NBA, all with the Suns. He’s averaging 28.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks across 28 appearances this season. Booker is scoring the ball very efficiently for a high-usage guard, converting 47.7% of his field goal attempts, which is the third-best shooting percentage of his career. He’s shooting 37.0% from behind the three-point arc to boot, also his third-best percentage.

With Booker out of the lineup, the Suns will need another big night from center DeAndre Ayton on Tuesday. Ayton torched the Lakers for 21 points and 11 rebounds in just 26 minutes en route to a blowout victory Monday. Back-to-back 20 and 10 efforts from their second-best player would go a long way toward helping the Suns earn their third straight win.

