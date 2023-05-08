Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Devin Booker is in the midst of a red hot scoring display for the Phoenix Suns. In back-to-back wins to even the series against the Denver Nuggets, Booker shot 34/43 from the field for 83 points total in the two contests. His unreal output has ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins comparing him to the late, great Kobe Bryant.

"[Devin Booker] has been and is the best player in the playoffs… I haven't seen a player have a run offensively and be this efficient ever… And that's not disrespecting any greats… He's a younger version of Kobe [Bryant]." 🗣️ @KendrickPerkinspic.twitter.com/2MIvKHH4vE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 8, 2023

“Getting buckets at a high level…dominating the game the way he’s been doing…I haven’t seen a player have a run offensively and be this efficient ever and I was born in 1984…even in their losses, he’s putting on a show…he is the sole reason why this team [the Suns] is in the position they are in right now.”

Kendrick Perkins argues that Booker is dominating unlike any other player ever, and better than any other current stars remaining in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. He goes on to say that he looks like a younger version of Kobe Bryant, singlehandedly striking fear in opposing teams while willing his own with determination.

Booker had 47 points on 20/25 shooting in Game 3, and followed up that effort by pouring in 36 points on 14/18 shooting in Game 4. It is not like he is doing all of his damage at the rim either, as he is showing an effortless stroke from all over the court including beyond the arc.

The series between the Suns and Nuggets now shifts back to Denver and a pivotal Game 5. Whoever takes Game 5 will jump to a 3-2 lead in the series, putting them in the driver’s seat to advance to the Western Conference Finals. If Devin Booker continues his torrid stretch, the Suns have a great chance of winning the series.